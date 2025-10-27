Subscribe

Trump to meet Kim Jong Un? US President revives North Korea outreach, says ‘I’d love to’

Donald Trump said he is open to extending his Asia trip to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Nuclear diplomacy has been stalled since 2019, while North Korea has expanded its weapons programs and demands recognition as a nuclear state.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published27 Oct 2025, 09:07 PM IST
Advertisement
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, on June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, on June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)

US President Donald Trump said he would consider extending his current Asia trip to include a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump said, “I’d love to meet with him, if he’d like to meet,” noting that he had “got along great with Kim Jong Un” during his first term.

Advertisement

When asked if he would lengthen his stay in South Korea, Trump responded, “It’s our last stop, so it’s pretty easy to do.”

Skepticism from Seoul

Nuclear diplomacy long stalled since the collapse of talks in 2019. North Korea has continued to strengthen its weapons programs and now insists the United States must recognize it as a nuclear state before negotiations can resume.

Diplomacy stalled since 2019

Trump and Kim last met at the Demilitarized Zone in 2019 after earlier engagement faltered over disagreements on sanctions relief. Trump has repeatedly said he remains interested in reviving talks, though Pyongyang has signaled little willingness to return under their conditions.

Japan visit underway

The potential talk about Kim summit comes as Trump arrived in Japan, the second stop on his three-country Asia tour. He met Emperor Naruhito and will next hold a bilateral meeting with newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Advertisement
Also Read | Trump calls Russia's missile test ‘inappropriate’, asks Putin to end Ukraine war

Thailand and Cambodia ceasefire signing

Trump began his trip in Malaysia, where he attended the ASEAN annual meeting and presided over a ceasefire signing between Thailand and Cambodia. He has taken credit for helping mediate the agreement.

Trade deal push with China

The final leg of the visit will place Trump in South Korea, where he is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told NBC News he expects both sides to reach a deal to avoid Trump’s threatened 100 percent US tariffs on Chinese goods. The move is meant to pressure Beijing over recent curbs on rare earth exports.

Also Read | Mark Carney to meet Xi amid Trump's tariff flare up – What's on agenda?
 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump to meet Kim Jong Un? US President revives North Korea outreach, says ‘I’d love to’
Read Next Story