Trump to meet Kim Jong Un? US President revives North Korea outreach, says ‘I’d love to’

US President Donald Trump said he would consider extending his current Asia trip to include a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump said, “I’d love to meet with him, if he’d like to meet,” noting that he had “got along great with Kim Jong Un” during his first term.

Advertisement

When asked if he would lengthen his stay in South Korea, Trump responded, “It’s our last stop, so it’s pretty easy to do.”

Skepticism from Seoul Nuclear diplomacy long stalled since the collapse of talks in 2019. North Korea has continued to strengthen its weapons programs and now insists the United States must recognize it as a nuclear state before negotiations can resume.

Diplomacy stalled since 2019 Trump and Kim last met at the Demilitarized Zone in 2019 after earlier engagement faltered over disagreements on sanctions relief. Trump has repeatedly said he remains interested in reviving talks, though Pyongyang has signaled little willingness to return under their conditions.

Japan visit underway The potential talk about Kim summit comes as Trump arrived in Japan, the second stop on his three-country Asia tour. He met Emperor Naruhito and will next hold a bilateral meeting with newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.