Donald Trump taps ‘China hawk’ Mike Waltz for National Security Advisor role | 10 points

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Republican Representative Mike Waltz as his national security adviser. 50-year-old Mike Waltz is an ex-Army Green Beret who served multiple combat tours in Afghanistan. Waltz will hold office, which bears a significant influence in shaping US international strategies, and does not require Senate confirmation.

Mike Waltz's background in defence policy and strong stances on China suggest a focus on addressing challenges in the Asia-Pacific region.

As national security advisor, Waltz will coordinate US foreign policy within the West Wing and briefing the president on developments across the globe. On Capitol Hill, Waltz distinguished himself among Republicans with aggressive questioning of Biden administration witnesses over the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The job could be a perilous one for Waltz. Donald Trump had four national security advisors in his first term, including Michael Flynn, who was fired after less than a month on the job.

Mike Waltz: Track Record and Military Credentials -Mike Waltz brings has served as a colonel in the National Guard.

-Waltz’s was deployed to Afghanistan on several combat tours as a Reservist Army Special Forces soldier even as he was an Afghanistan policy adviser at the Pentagon under then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. Waltz was award four Bronze Stars for his actions.

-Separate from military service, Mike Waltz led a small company called Metis Solutions — a defense and intelligence consulting firm.

Mike Waltz: Focus on China and Indo-Pacific Strategy -Mike Waltz's reputation as a staunch China critic is well established. As a member of the Republican China Task Force, he has been vocal about the need for the US military to bolster its preparedness in the face of potential conflict in the Indo-Pacific region.

In his book “Hard Truths: Think and Lead Like a Green Beret,” published earlier this year, Waltz outlined a comprehensive strategy for deterring aggression from China.

-Mike Waltz's recommendations include rapidly arming Taiwan, strengthening alliances with Pacific nations, and modernising military assets such as aircraft and naval vessels.

Mike Waltz: Praise for Trump's ‘Disruptive’ Foreign Policy Approach -Mike Waltz has expressed consistent support for Trump’s foreign policy methods, applauding the president-elect’s tendency to challenge established norms. "Disruptors are often not nice... frankly our national security establishment and certainly a lot of people that are dug into bad old habits in the Pentagon need that disruption," Waltz stated during an event earlier this year. "Donald Trump is that disruptor," he added.

Mike Waltz: Reflections on Ukraine and NATO -While Waltz has supported Trump's policy moves in various areas, his stance on NATO and Ukraine showcases a nuanced approach. He has lauded Trump for urging NATO allies to increase defence spending but has not aligned with Donald Trump's occasional suggestion of withdrawing from the alliance.

"Look, we can be allies and friends and have tough conversations," Waltz said recently, indicating his belief in constructive yet candid relationships with allies.

-His views on Ukraine have evolved over time. Following Russia's 2022 invasion, Waltz pushed for the Biden administration to supply Kyiv with more weapons, advocating for decisive support against Russian advances.

-However, in a recent appearance, Waltz called for a reassessment of American objectives in Ukraine, questioning the level of US commitment amid broader strategic priorities. "Is it in America's interest, are we going to put in the time, the treasure, the resources that we need in the Pacific right now badly?" he queried, hinting at a potential recalibration of US focus towards the Indo-Pacific.

Mike Waltz: What lies ahead for the US NSA -The appointment by Donald Trump puts Mike Waltz at the forefront of a litany of national security crises — ranging from the ongoing effort to provide weapons to Ukraine and escalating worries about the growing alliance between Russia and North Korea to the persistent attacks in the Middle East by Iran proxies and the push for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and Hezbollah.