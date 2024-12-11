Continuing with his provocative statements, United States President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday, December 10, mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media platform ‘Truth Social’ by calling him the “Governor” of “Great State of Canada”.

In a post on Truth Social mocking the Canadian prime minister, Donald Trump said, “It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada.”

Justin Trudeau flew to Mar-a-Lago last week for a dinner with Donald Trump to discuss the President-elect's warning to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canada if its government failed to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs from the country into the United States.

Donald Trump even asked Justin Trudeau to "make Canada 51st state of Canada” when the Canadian prime minister told the US President-elect that such tariff would destroy the Canadian economy.

Donald Trump also repeated this in an interview with NBC News over the weekend and again in the post on Tuesday, December 10. “I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all! DJT,” Donald Trump said.

Meanwhile, Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller, when asked about Donald Trump's post, said, “It sounds like we're living in an episode of South Park.”

During his first term as President, Donald Trump had mentioned buying Greenland from Denmark. “Why are we subsidising these countries? If we're going to subsidize them, let them become a state,” Trump said during an interview.