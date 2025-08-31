Donald Trump at risk of ‘amputation’? Doctor issues warning amid concerns over US President's health

After US President Donald Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), concerns were raised about his health condition. Associate professor of vascular surgery at UC Davis Health, Mimmie Kwong, dropped insightful inputs on this condition and said that if is left untreated it could get worse and lead to amputations.

Suggesting that worse cases of CVI can cause unhealing wounds in the legs, she said, “Most commonly we see swelling in the legs. As the swelling gets worse it can cause skin changes like thickening or inflammation and dryness of the skin.” She added, “With worse disease conditions you can develop unhealing wounds in the legs and if they get worse it could lead to amputations.”

According to Mimmie Kwong, patients suffering from chronic venous insufficiency are more at risk of developing a deep vein clot — also called deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Therapies to treat CVI include elevation of the legs, staying active, wearing compression stockings, ablation techniques, phlebectomy (surgical removal of the veins) or injections of a chemical called sclerosant.

Concerns over US President Donald Trump's health After “Where is trump?” and “Trump is dead” started trending online on Friday, the 79-year-old US President was photographed with granddaughter Kai Trump and grandson Spencer leaving the White House on August 30, New York Times reported. Heading to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. This public appearance came at the heels of unverified social media posts and rumours online.

These speculations come at a time US Vice President JD Vance announced that he is ready to assume the role of President of the United States in the event of a ‘terrible tragedy’. Few days ago, Donald Trump was spotted with a bruise on his hand during his meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

The first time, the online community noticed US President's bruised hand was in July this year, which was seemingly covered with foundation. It was during this time, attention was brought to considerable swelling in Trump's legs.

Meanwhile, the White House claimed that the bruising was due to “frequent, forceful handshakes and the use of aspirin” as it refuted rumours and addressed health concerns.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cited chronic venous insufficiency as the underlying reason. Dismissing concern around US President's health Karoline Leavitt emphasised that all medical reports indicate that the President is fit.