Donald Trump attacks ‘sleepy’ Joe Biden, ‘divisive’ Barack Obama in new White House plaques

US President Donald Trump has affixed plaque underneath the portraits of all commanders-in-chief of the country, including himself, at on his Presidential Walk of Fame at the White House. What really has caught people's attention is the words he has used to describe two of his immediate predecessors — Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

The latest controversial change in White House under Donald Trump, the plaques were first seen on Wednesday.

The plaques are a striking addition because both Republicans and Democrats have traditionally viewed the historic building as a symbol of national unity. As dubbed by Trump, the “Presidential Walk of Fame” is a portrait gallery along the West Wing Colonnade. They describe the tenures of former Presidents of the United States in an overtly political manner.

The plaques include Donald Trump's typical bombastic language and haphazard capitalisation along with exclamation marks just like his social media posts. They also highlight Trump's fraught relationships with his more recent predecessors.

An introductory plaque tells viewers that the exhibit was “conceived, built, and dedicated by President Donald J. Trump as a tribute to past Presidents, good, bad, and somewhere in the middle.”

Joe Biden's plaque Joe Biden, who was the President of the US from 2020 to 2024 is still the only president in the display not to be recognised with a gilded portrait. For him, Trump chose a photo of an autopen, a mechanical device, to represent his mockery of Biden's age asserting that he was not capable of the job.

View full Image A plaque dedicated to former US President Joe Biden at the Presidential Walk of Fame at the White House ( REUTERS )

The plaque beneath President Joe Biden's photo reads: “Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American history.”

It also accuses him of taking office “as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States” and adds that “Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction.”

Barack Obama's plaque The 44th President is described as “a community organizer, one term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History."

The plaque also calls Obama's signature domestic achievement “the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable Care Act'.”

View full Image A plaque dedicated to former President Barack Obama ( REUTERS )

It further notes that Trump nixed other major Obama achievements: “the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal ... and the one-side Paris Climate Accords.”