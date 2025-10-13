Donald Trump awarded Egypt’s highest state honour, the Nile Collar, for ‘pivotal role in ending Gaza war'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on Monday, awarded Egypt's highest state honour, the Nile Collar to US President Donald Trump, recognising what El-Sisi's office said the POTUS's “significant contributions to promoting peace, resolving conflicts, and most recently, his pivotal role in ending the war in Gaza.”

At Monday's peace summit, El-Sisi said the award is presented “in recognition of President Trump’s efforts” and is typically reserved for heads of state who provide “distinguished services to humanity.”

How Trump reacted to the award? Donald Trump said he was “deeply honoured” to receive the Order of the Nile.

"I'm deeply honored to receive from you Egypt's highest state honor, the Order of the Nile," Trump responded. "The Nile is so beautiful, so magnificent."