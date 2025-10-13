Donald Trump awarded Egypt’s highest state honour, the Nile Collar, for ‘pivotal role in ending Gaza war'

Trump said he was ‘deeply honoured’ to receive the Nile Collar. At Monday's peace summit, El-Sisi said the award is presented ‘in recognition of President Trump’s efforts’ and is typically reserved for heads of state who provide ‘distinguished services to humanity’

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated13 Oct 2025, 11:53 PM IST
Donald Trump awarded Egypt’s highest state honour, the Nile Collar, for ‘pivotal role in ending Gaza war'
Donald Trump awarded Egypt’s highest state honour, the Nile Collar, for ‘pivotal role in ending Gaza war'(via REUTERS)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on Monday, awarded Egypt's highest state honour, the Nile Collar to US President Donald Trump, recognising what El-Sisi's office said the POTUS's “significant contributions to promoting peace, resolving conflicts, and most recently, his pivotal role in ending the war in Gaza.”

At Monday's peace summit, El-Sisi said the award is presented “in recognition of President Trump’s efforts” and is typically reserved for heads of state who provide “distinguished services to humanity.”

How Trump reacted to the award?

Donald Trump said he was “deeply honoured” to receive the Order of the Nile.

"I'm deeply honored to receive from you Egypt's highest state honor, the Order of the Nile," Trump responded. "The Nile is so beautiful, so magnificent."

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump awarded Egypt’s highest state honour, the Nile Collar, for ‘pivotal role in ending Gaza war'
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.