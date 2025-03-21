Donald Trump awards Boeing next-generation fighter jet contract worth billions: Report

  • Boeing has won the contract for the US Air Force’s NGAD program, a next-generation fighter jet initiative aimed at countering global threats. The decision, made under Trump’s administration, comes amid cost-cutting efforts and ongoing debates over the role of crewed fighters versus drones.

Livemint
Published21 Mar 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Advertisement
US President Donald Trump has awarded Boeing a multi-billion-dollar contract for the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter jet, which will replace the F-22 Raptor.(REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday (March 21) that Boeing has been awarded a major contract to develop the Air Force’s high-tech next-generation F-47 fighter jet under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump highlighted the competitive selection process, stating, "After a rigorous and thorough competition between some of America's top aerospace companies, the Air Force is going to be awarding the contract for the Next Generation Air Dominance platform to Boeing."

Trump announced the contract award from the White House, revealing that the new fighter jet will be designated the F-47.

Advertisement

The US Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) initiative aims to replace Lockheed Martin’s F-22 Raptor with an advanced crewed aircraft designed to operate alongside drones.

Strategic victory for Boeing

Winning the NGAD contract is a significant turnaround for Boeing, which has faced setbacks in both its commercial and defense sectors. The contract is expected to revitalise the company’s fighter jet production in St. Louis, Missouri and bolster its defense operations.

Boeing's commercial division has faced challenges in restoring full production of its best-selling 737 MAX jet, while its defense sector has been burdened by underperforming contracts for mid-air refueling tankers, drones, and training jets.

Also Read | ‘Unrestrained censorship’: Elon Musk’s X sues Indian government

Trump’s cost-cutting agenda

The contract announcement comes as Trump accelerates government cost-cutting measures, though some efforts—such as his executive order to dismantle the Department of Education—have sparked legal and political debate.

Advertisement

Despite prior budget concerns that threatened delays to NGAD, Trump’s administration has pushed the program forward. His decision follows Elon Musk’s skepticism about the effectiveness of high-cost crewed fighters.

Also Read | Musk-backed PAC pays Wisconsin voters to oppose ‘activist judges’
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump awards Boeing next-generation fighter jet contract worth billions: Report
First Published:21 Mar 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App