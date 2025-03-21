Donald Trump awards Boeing next-generation fighter jet contract worth billions: Report

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday (March 21) that Boeing has been awarded a major contract to develop the Air Force’s high-tech next-generation F-47 fighter jet under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump highlighted the competitive selection process, stating, "After a rigorous and thorough competition between some of America's top aerospace companies, the Air Force is going to be awarding the contract for the Next Generation Air Dominance platform to Boeing."

Trump announced the contract award from the White House, revealing that the new fighter jet will be designated the F-47.

The US Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) initiative aims to replace Lockheed Martin’s F-22 Raptor with an advanced crewed aircraft designed to operate alongside drones.

Strategic victory for Boeing Winning the NGAD contract is a significant turnaround for Boeing, which has faced setbacks in both its commercial and defense sectors. The contract is expected to revitalise the company’s fighter jet production in St. Louis, Missouri and bolster its defense operations.

Boeing's commercial division has faced challenges in restoring full production of its best-selling 737 MAX jet, while its defense sector has been burdened by underperforming contracts for mid-air refueling tankers, drones, and training jets.

Trump’s cost-cutting agenda The contract announcement comes as Trump accelerates government cost-cutting measures, though some efforts—such as his executive order to dismantle the Department of Education—have sparked legal and political debate.

