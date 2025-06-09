Donald Trump backs arrest threat against California Governor Newsom: ‘I would do it if I were Tom’

US President Donald Trump escalated his feud with California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday (June 9), suggesting that Newsom should be arrested after publicly daring Border Czar, Tom Homan, to do so.

"I would do it if I were Tom" Speaking briefly to reporters after landing at the White House, Trump responded to Newsom’s defiant remarks made during a TV interview. “I would do it if I were Tom,” Trump said, referring to Homan. “I like Gavin Newsom… he’s a nice guy, but he’s grossly incompetent.”

Newsom’s dare sparks reaction The remarks come days after Newsom challenged Homan on MSNBC, saying: “He’s a tough guy. Why doesn’t he do that? He knows where to find me… So, Tom, arrest me. Let’s go.”

Newsom's comments were a direct response to Homan’s warning that state officials who interfere with federal immigration operations could face felony charges.

Background to the dispute Tensions between California and federal authorities have intensified following a surge in immigration raids in Los Angeles. Homan, speaking earlier with NBC News, warned that local leaders obstructing immigration enforcement could be prosecuted.

“You cross that line, it’s a felony,” Homan said. “It’s a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It’s a felony to impede law enforcement doing their job.”

He also made it clear that federal agents would not back down from operations in Los Angeles, regardless of resistance from state or city officials.

Trump slams California leaders In a Truth Social post, Trump doubled down on his criticism of Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, sarcastically suggesting they should be thanking him instead of pushing back against federal action.

“The very incompetent ‘Governor,’ Gavin Newscum, and ‘Mayor,’ Karen Bass, should be saying, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP, YOU ARE SO WONDERFUL. WE WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT YOU, SIR,’” Trump wrote.

“Instead, they choose to lie… by saying that we weren’t needed, and that these are ‘peaceful protests.’ Just one look at the pictures and videos of the Violence and Destruction tells you all you have to know.”

Federal vs state authority battle This latest clash underscores the deepening divide between federal and California state officials over immigration policy and public safety. Newsom and Bass have condemned the use of National Guard troops to quell protests against anti-ICE immigration raids, warning it could escalate tensions in an already volatile environment.

National Guard deployment Governor Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass have both criticised the deployment of over 2,000 National Guard troops authorised by Trump in response to the protests, warning it could escalate violence rather than restore order.

In a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Newsom requested the federal troops be returned to state control, emphasising that “State and local authorities are the most appropriate ones to evaluate the need for resources and safeguard life and property.”

Protests escalate in LA after Trump deploys National Guard without Governor's consent Protests escalated across Los Angeles and San Francisco over the weekend after President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops without California Governor Gavin Newsom’s request — a rare move that ignited political tensions and street chaos.

Around 300 National Guard troops were sent to Los Angeles to protect federal buildings. Trump defended the move, saying, “We’re gonna have troops everywhere.” On Truth Social, he added, “Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!”

California leaders slammed the deployment. “This is a serious breach of state sovereignty,” said Governor Newsom. LA Mayor Karen Bass accused Trump of pursuing “another agenda — this isn’t about public safety.”

Protesters shut down the 101 Freeway, set Waymo cars on fire, and clashed with law enforcement. Police used tear gas and rubber bullets. “We were not notified in advance of the raids,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, who confirmed arrests and violent flare-ups.

Calling the unrest “migrant riots,” Trump declared, “Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free.” He directed federal agencies to coordinate a crackdown and urged more troops: “Don’t let these thugs get away with this.”

San Francisco also hit Similar protests erupted in San Francisco, where 60 people were arrested and three officers injured. “Violence — especially against SFPD officers — will never be tolerated,” the department said.

With Marines placed on standby and cities reeling from the clashes, California faces an intensifying standoff between federal authority and state leaders.

