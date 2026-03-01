Trump believes reports of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah’s death are ‘correct’

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (February 28) he believes reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in airstrikes are "correct".

In an interview with NBC News, Trump stated: “We feel that that is a correct story.”

He stopped short of formally confirming the claim. There was no immediate response from Iran. Israeli officials later told The Associated Press that Khamenei is dead, though neither the US nor Iran issued official confirmation.

Strikes follow Iranian retaliation The comments came after Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military bases in the region in retaliation for earlier US-Israeli strikes.

Some of the initial strikes on Iran reportedly hit areas near Khamenei’s offices. Iranian media said attacks occurred nationwide, with smoke seen rising over Tehran. It was not immediately clear whether the 86-year-old leader was present.

Trump calls strikes a “success” The President said today’s military strikes in Iran are ‘already a success.’”

He added: “We’ve inflicted tremendous damage. It would take them years to rebuild.”

Claims of senior leadership casualties Trump said “most” of Iran’s senior leadership had been eliminated.

“The people that make all the decisions, most of them are gone,” he said.

He added that leaders were killed in multiple waves of strikes: “There were three attacks… you know about the one that was covered, but there were two other attacks, which inflicted very great losses on their leadership.”

When asked when the strikes occurred, he said: “Over the last 24 hours.”

Comments on Iran’s future leadership Asked who might replace Khamenei, Trump said: “I don’t know, but at some point they’ll be calling me to ask who I’d like.”

He later added: “I’m only being a little sarcastic when I say that.”

Two Israeli officials later told The Associated Press that Israel had confirmed his death, though no formal announcement has been issued.