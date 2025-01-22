Donald Trump's birthright citizenship: The US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order to end birthright citizenship in the US. The order states that a child born in the U.S. will not be granted American citizenship automatically unless at least one parent is a U.S. citizen or a green card holder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is birthright citizenship? As per the current law, the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution — adopted in 1868 after the Civil War to clarify the status of formerly enslaved people — has long been read as giving citizenship to nearly all babies born on US soil. The US is among about 30 countries where birthright citizenship -- the principle of jus soli or "right of the soil" -- is applied.

What will the new order do? The order signed by Donald Trump on Monday will ensure that children born in the US—without at least one parent who is a citizen or lawful permanent resident—are no longer extended automatic US citizenship. It also stops federal agencies from issuing or recognising relevant documentation proving US citizenship for such children. The order targets children born to both unauthorised immigrants and people who are legally in the US on temporary visas

Who will be affected, expecially Indians origin people will be affected? People who are legally in the country, such as tourists, students, and those on work visas. The law is also expected to affect more than a million Indians who are currently in line for green cards.

According to 2024 reports citing the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, more than a million Indians are currently waiting for green cards.

How will it affect them? The executive order signed on Monday declares that babies born in the US after the deadline won't be recognised as citizens if the father isn't a US citizen or lawful permanent resident and the mother is in the country illegally or is lawfully present on a temporary student, work or tourist visa