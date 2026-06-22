Donald Trump blasts New York Times over Iran war coverage, threatens to expand billion-dollar lawsuit

US President Donald Trump lashed out against The New York Times on Monday over what he described as 'FAKE & MADE UP “FACTS”' over their reporting of the US war against Iran.

Trump slammed the outlet for publishing a story with the headline What Changed After Almost 4 Months of War? Analysts Say Not Much. He claimed that Iran has suffered much damage, especially when it comes to their military, navy and air force. The US president also claimed that Tehran has lost their launching pads, missiles, drones and its ability to manufacture the same.

"The headline in the Corrupt and Failing New York Times: “What Changed After Almost 4 Months of War? Analysts Say Not Much.” REALLY? Their Military is DONE, their Navy is GONE, their Air Force is GONE, their Launching Pads, Missiles, Drones and Manufacturing of same, is almost GONE, their top two sets of Leaders are GONE, their Inflation is at 250%, their Economy is BROKEN, their Soldiers aren’t being paid, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN, THE OIL IS GUSHING, and the U.S. Stock Market and Jobs are at record HIGHS. That’s what’s CHANGED, you corrupt and unethical cowards, and MORE!!!," Trump said in his post on Truth Social.

In another post, Trump claimed the publication was spreading 'FAKE & MADE UP “FACTS”' and called this act "TREASONOUS". He said that he would be adding “all of their false and ridiculous reporting to my multi Billion Dollar lawsuit against them.”

Trump added, "They are Criminals!"

What did NYT say in their article? The New York Times said in its article, 'What Changed After Almost 4 Months of War', that the peace deal between the two countries has not achieved any of the goals Trump set when he launched the war on 28 February.

It says that the fate of the nuclear project in Iran, although heavily damaged, has not been eliminated completely, and that its future has now been 'punted' to more negotiations.

It added that the same can be said about the ballistic missiles of Iran, which have found no mention in the peace deal between the two nations. Moreover, Iran's proxies, the publication claims, continue to remain a threat to the region.

The publication also pointed out that by Saturday, even the “most significant immediate result of the deal,” which is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, seemed to be at risk. The publication spoke to an MIT professor specializing on security issues in the Persian Gulf who said, “I think it’s a document that has resulted from the fact that the United States bit off more than it could chew and doesn’t want to escalate.”

Day 2 of US-Iran talks The talks between the US and Iran in Switzerland have stretched into their second day on Monday after a tense opening in which Tehran claimed it was closing the Strait of Hormuz once again amid repeated threats by Trump.

“The Iranians never left and are still here meeting and negotiating deep into the night," a US diplomat involved in the talks told Reuters. "We’ve talked about the Strait, Lebanon, nuclear issues and details of implementing the MOU, among other topics."