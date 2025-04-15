Donald Trump boasts ‘highest mark’ in cognitive test, claims ‘I got it all right’

  • President Donald Trump claimed he scored the highest marks on a recent cognitive test, saying a doctor told him, “I’ve never seen anybody get that kind.” At 78, Trump emphasised his mental sharpness and said he had taken the test multiple times “because they’re not too tough” for him.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published15 Apr 2025, 11:02 PM IST
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 14, 2025. (Pool via AP)
US President Donald Trump said he aced his recent cognitive exam, claiming he achieved the top score and that one of the doctors had “never seen anybody get that kind.”

“I took my cognitive exam, and I got the HIGHEST mark,” Trump said.

“One of the doctors said, ‘Sir, I’ve never seen anybody get that kind.’”

Trump, now 78, said he had taken the test multiple times and welcomed it as an opportunity to demonstrate his mental acuity.

“It’s a pretty well known test. Whatever it is, I got every one — I got it all right,” Trump said.

“Let me be the only one to take one”

Trump recalled that when offered the cognitive test, he asked whether other Presidents had taken it.

“I said, did Biden take one? ‘No.’ Did anybody take one? ‘No, not too many people took them.’ I said, what about Obama? ‘No, he didn’t take one.’”

“I said, ‘Let me be the only one to take one.’ But I’ve actually taken them three times already.”

Trump added that he enjoys taking the test, calling it “not too tough” for him.

“A good heart, a good soul”

The remarks followed Trump’s annual physical examination, which was conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland by Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, his personal physician.

Trump said the results will be released on Sunday.

Context: Fitness at the forefront

Trump’s emphasis on his cognitive performance and health comes after a campaign year dominated by questions surrounding presidential fitness and mental sharpness.

His former rival, Joe Biden, exited the race amid concerns about his cognitive decline and reports suggesting his staff may have obscured the extent of his condition.

