Trump briefed on Venezuela military options as USS Gerald Ford bolsters US firepower in Caribbean: Report

President Donald Trump has been briefed on newly updated military options for potential operations in Venezuela, ABC News confirmed citing senior administration officials familiar with the discussions. The briefing reportedly took place on Wednesday, shortly after the arrival of the USS Gerald Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, in the US Southern Command area north of the Caribbean Sea.

The carrier strike group brings about 60 aircraft, including F-18 fighter jets, significantly expanding US military capabilities in the region and bringing the total number of American troops in Latin America to 15,000.

However, officials stressed the review does not signal an imminent attack. The briefing itself was not an indication that an attack was imminent, one senior source cautioned.

Wide range of options presented to Trump According to defense officials, the news outlet stated, Trump has been weighing several potential responses for weeks. Options discussed range from taking no action to launching air strikes on Venezuelan seaports, airports, and military installations.

A far more aggressive possibility—considered less likely—includes deploying special operations forces to capture or kill Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his top advisers.

The latest high-level briefing was delivered by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was attending the G7 foreign ministers’ summit in Canada, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were not present, according to officials.

Operation Southern Spear announced On Thursday, Hegseth publicly confirmed that the administration’s ramped-up regional posture has been formally designated Operation Southern Spear, underscoring the growing attention Washington is directing toward Latin America.

Legal questions loom Legal justification also remains uncertain. The news report said Senators were briefed late last month on a classified Pentagon target list inside Venezuela. But lawmakers said they were told the administration’s current legal arguments cover only the ongoing strikes on boats carrying drugs, not a direct military attack against the Venezuelan state.

