Donald Trump brings home $600 billion investments from Saudi Arabia: $20B for AI centers, $142B in defense, $80B in tech

US President Donald Trump, in an announcement from Riyadh, unveiled a historic $600 billion economic partnership with Saudi Arabia, declaring it a cornerstone of his “America First” trade and investment strategy. The deal, described by the White House as “transformative,” cements a new era of strategic cooperation between Washington and Riyadh across critical sectors such as AI, defense, energy, infrastructure, and healthcare.

AI, Tech, and Energy in focus Leading the package is a $20 billion commitment by Saudi data infrastructure giant DataVolt to build AI data centers and energy facilities across the United States. A further $80 billion in joint investments will be made by US tech majors including Google, Oracle, Salesforce, AMD, and Uber, aimed at advancing next-generation technologies in both countries.

Major wins for US companies American engineering firms Jacobs, Parsons, AECOM, and Hill International are set to spearhead projects such as King Salman International Airport, Qiddiya City, and The Vault, boosting US services exports by over $2 billion.

Meanwhile, GE Vernova has secured deals for $14.2 billion in gas turbines and energy systems, and Boeing will deliver 737-8 aircraft worth $4.8 billion to Saudi leasing firm AviLease.

Healthcare and manufacturing In a boost to US domestic manufacturing, Shamekh IV Solutions will invest $5.8 billion, including in a new Michigan-based facility to produce high-capacity IV fluids.

Defense: Largest US military sales package in history Topping the announcement is a $142 billion defense agreement, the largest of its kind, covering air and missile defense, space capabilities, naval and coastal security, and military modernisation. Over a dozen American defense companies will benefit, with added provisions for training and capacity-building within the Saudi military.

Five priority categories define the defense pact:

Air force and space advancement, Missile and air defense systems, Maritime and coastal protection, Border security and land force upgrades, and Information and communications modernisation.

$5 billion Energy Investment Fund

$5 billion New Era Aerospace and Defense Fund

$4 billion Enfield Global Sports Fund

Each is designed to channel capital into US industries, foster innovation, and generate high-quality jobs nationwide.