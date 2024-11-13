Donald Trump has appointed key figures for his upcoming administration, including Susie Wiles as chief of staff, Tom Homan as border czar. Other appointments include Elise Stefanik as UN ambassador, Lee Zeldin as EPA administrator, focusing on immigration, environmental policy, and global issues.

US News: Donald Trump is making significant moves in selecting key figures for his upcoming administration, tapping both loyalists and new faces for pivotal positions. With his presidential election win secured, the process of appointing high-ranking officials is underway, targeting crucial areas such as defence, intelligence, diplomacy, trade, immigration, and economic policymaking.

Here's a closer look at the early choices and contenders for Trump's cabinet.

Susie Wiles – White House Chief of Staff Trump has named Susie Wiles, a former campaign manager, as his White House chief of staff. Wiles, 67, is credited with running a streamlined and efficient campaign, and supporters hope she will bring much-needed order and discipline to the White House after the turnover of staff during Donald Trump's first term.

Tom Homan – Border Czar Former acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Tom Homan, is set to take charge of the US borders. A central element of Trump’s campaign, Homan, 62, will focus on deporting individuals who pose safety and security threats. His appointment comes after Trump’s promises of mass deportations and cracking down on illegal immigration.

Elise Stefanik – UN Ambassador Republican congresswoman Elise Stefanik has been appointed as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations. The 40-year-old New York representative and staunch Trump ally will be taking a leadership role in addressing global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel's conflict in Gaza. Trump described Stefanik as a "strong, tough, and smart America First fighter."

Lee Zeldin – EPA Administrator Donald Trump has appointed former congressman Lee Zeldin as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator. Zeldin, 44, served in Congress until 2023 and is known for his strong alignment with Trump’s policies. He will likely focus on overhauling US energy policy, aiming to maximise oil and gas production and scale back regulations.

Marco Rubio – Secretary of State Florida Senator Marco Rubio is expected to be named Secretary of State. Rubio, 53, has advocated for a strong foreign policy stance, especially in relation to geopolitical adversaries like China, Iran, and Cuba. Though his views have softened to align with Trump’s, Rubio remains a hawkish figure within the party.

Pete Hegseth – Defence Secretary Trump has chosen Pete Hegseth, Fox News commentator and military veteran, as his pick for Secretary of Defence. Hegseth, a critic of "woke" military policies, will likely target progressive changes within the Pentagon and align the U.S. military more closely with conservative values.

Mike Waltz – National Security Adviser Former Green Beret Mike Waltz, 50, has been selected as National Security Adviser. A vocal critic of China, Waltz has expressed concerns about the Asia-Pacific region and the need for the US to prepare for potential conflict. As National Security Adviser, he will coordinate national security strategies across government agencies.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy – Heads of Department of Government Efficiency In an unconventional move, Donald Trump has appointed tech mogul Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency. Their mission will be to dismantle bureaucracy, reduce regulations, and cut wasteful spending, with Musk emphasising “major government reform."

Kristi Noem – Homeland Security Secretary South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, 52, will head the Department of Homeland Security. Known for her strong stance on border security, Noem will work closely with Tom Homan to tackle immigration and security issues, including disaster response and the U.S. Secret Service.

John Ratcliffe – CIA Director Trump has selected John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence, as CIA Director. Ratcliffe, 59, is a loyal Trump supporter with a history of contradicting intelligence assessments that didn’t align with Trump’s views. His appointment may stir debate, but he is expected to be confirmed by the Senate.

Scott Bessent – Potential Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, an economic adviser and hedge fund investor, is a top candidate for Treasury Secretary. Bessent, who has voiced support for Trump’s tariff policies, could bring a market-friendly approach to the Treasury, although his long-standing laissez-faire views may raise questions.

Robert Lighthizer – Trade Czar or Treasury Secretary Donald Trump's former US Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, 77, is a possible candidate for either the position of trade czar or treasury secretary. Lighthizer played a key role in Trump's trade war with China and the renegotiation of NAFTA.

Howard Lutnick – Potential Treasury Secretary Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, 63, is another contender for Treasury Secretary. A long-time Trump ally, Lutnick has been vocal about his support for Trump’s economic policies, especially regarding tariffs and trade.

Linda McMahon – Potential Commerce Secretary Linda McMahon, 76, a former Small Business Administration head and wrestling mogul, is a leading candidate for Commerce Secretary. McMahon, a significant donor and early Trump supporter, will bring her expertise in business and government operations to the role.

Mike Lee – Potential Attorney General Senator Mike Lee, 53, a key figure in Trump's post-2020 election efforts, is seen as a top contender for Attorney General. Lee, an advocate for conservative values and a supporter of Trump's legal challenges, could shape the direction of the Justice Department.

Kash Patel – National Security Roles Kash Patel, a former House staffer, is another Trump loyalist under consideration for a national security post. His controversial tenure in Trump’s first term has raised concerns, but his unwavering allegiance could make him a strong contender for a high-ranking position.