’You’re a tough cookie’: Donald Trump stuns Kamala Harris with polite praise after 2024 victory, new book reveals

  • Donald Trump shocked Kamala Harris and her aides by offering unexpected praise during her 2024 concession call, calling her a “tough cookie” and applauding her campaign. The exchange is detailed in Chris Whipple’s upcoming book Uncharted.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published6 Apr 2025, 12:05 AM IST
In Chris Whipple’s new book, Uncharted, Donald Trump is portrayed as unusually gracious during a post-election call with Kamala Harris, sparking surprise—and suspicion—among her aides.
In Chris Whipple’s new book, Uncharted, Donald Trump is portrayed as unusually gracious during a post-election call with Kamala Harris, sparking surprise—and suspicion—among her aides.(AP)

In a surprising post-election twist, Donald Trump — not known for warm political farewells — offered polite praise to Kamala Harris during her concession call following the 2024 election, calling her a “tough cookie” and congratulating her on a “great” campaign.

The moment is detailed in political journalist Chris Whipple’s new book Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History, set to release on Tuesday.

“A fair election,” says Harris

According to Whipple, Harris made the call the day after the election to formally concede defeat. “I’m calling to concede. It was a fair election. The peaceful transfer of power is important. It’s important to the country,” she told Trump, in stark contrast to Trump’s own 2020 refusal to accept defeat.

She also added a pointed remark: “I hope you’re president for all Americans.”

Trump’s unexpected praise

Instead of reacting with his usual bluster, Trump surprised Harris and her aides with a civil — even complimentary — response.

“You’re a tough cookie. You were really great. And that Doug — what a character! I love that guy,” Trump reportedly said, referring to Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff.

Harris, still reeling from the defeat, appreciated the civility. According to Whipple, “She felt the weight of the crushing defeat... but unlike Trump four years earlier, she was respecting the election result.”

Aides stunned by tone

The exchange, however, left Harris’ staff stunned. One unnamed aide described Trump’s tone as “odd and inappropriate.”

“I was like, what?” the aide told Whipple. “Honestly, I felt like, what is this? It’s so manipulative. He’s a sociopath,” per an excerpt from the book seen by the Daily Mail.

Business NewsNewsUs News'You're a tough cookie': Donald Trump stuns Kamala Harris with polite praise after 2024 victory, new book reveals
First Published:6 Apr 2025, 12:05 AM IST
