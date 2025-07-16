Donald Trump calls angry MAGA supporters ‘weaklings’ over Jeffrey Epstein file fury

US President Donald Trump blasted his own supporters as "weaklings" and "past supporters" in a furious Truth Social post Wednesday. He attacked conservatives demanding full release of Jeffrey Epstein investigation files, calling their efforts "bull——" and a Democratic “SCAM”.

Trump insisted Attorney General Pam Bondi had released all "credible information," despite her February claim that Epstein’s "client list" sat “on my desk”. The outburst follows last week’s Justice Department announcement closing the case with no further document releases.

MAGA revolt over broken promises Conservative leaders and pro-Trump influencers erupted in anger over Trump’s dismissal.

Right-wing podcaster Alex Jones called it "the biggest train wreck I’ve ever seen," while commentator Benny Johnson urged Trump to reconsider. House Speaker Mike Johnson joined the criticism, demanding Bondi “put everything out there”.

The fury stems from years of Trump allies like FBI Director Kash Patel hyping Epstein’s "client list" as proof of elite pedophile rings, theories central to QAnon supporters who helped elect Trump.

Democrats seized the Republican infighting, with Rep. Ruben Gallego accusing Trump of “covering up for rich elite friends”.

House Democrats attempted to force a vote compelling document release but failed when Republicans blocked the procedural move.

Meanwhile, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) launched a long-shot bipartisan effort with Democrat Ro Khanna to bypass leadership via discharge petition. A CNN poll shows 50% of Americans want more Epstein transparency, deepening pressure on Trump.

Experts note the meltdown reveals how QAnon conspiracy theories became “foundational to the MAGA movement”.