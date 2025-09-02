Trump calls Chicago ‘most dangerous city’, threatens federal troop deployment amid crime surge

President Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 2) renewed his attacks on Chicago’s violent crime record, pointing to the 54 people shot and eight killed over the Labor Day weekend. At least 32 shootings were reported between Friday evening and Monday noon, according to police reports. The violence added to growing political tensions between President Donald Trump and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

On Truth Social, Trump branded Chicago the “worst and most dangerous city in the world, by far.” He pledged to “solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC,” referring to his recent deployment of National Guard reservists in Washington.

Trump directly targeted Pritzker, writing: “Governor Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn’t know it yet.”

Federal surge plans underway According to two US officials, as reported by the Associated Press, a federal law enforcement surge could begin as early as September 5 and last about 30 days. The move would mirror earlier deployments in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., where thousands of National Guard troops and federal agents were sent to assist local police.

Trump warned in an earlier post: “We’re coming, if Pritzker doesn’t straighten it out, FAST.”

Pritzker pushes back Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has forcefully rejected Trump’s plan, accusing him of staging a political stunt.

“National Guard troops or any kind of troops on the streets of an American city don’t belong unless there is an insurrection, unless there is truly an emergency – and there is not,” Pritzker said.

He further warned: “It’s an invasion with U.S. troops, if they in fact do that. They’ll be in court pretty quickly.”

Chicago Mayor joins opposition Mayor Brandon Johnson echoed Pritzker’s criticism, ending his Labor Day speech at a “Workers Over Billionaires” march with the rallying cry: “No troops in Chicago. Invest in Chicago.”

Washington deployment as a model Trump has pointed to Washington, D.C., as proof his approach works. He boasted that since August 11, his crackdown had produced 1,007 arrests and 91 firearms seized, with no homicides recorded since August 13.

“Washington is one of the safest cities in the world,” Trump declared.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser warned the reliance on masked immigration agents and out-of-state Guard units could undermine trust. “If the city had 500 more local officers, those same arrests and gun recoveries likely would have been made,” she said.

Political clash Trump has repeatedly targeted Democratic-run cities like Chicago, Baltimore, and San Francisco as crime hubs flooded with undocumented immigrants. Chicago’s strict “sanctuary” policies have long clashed with his mass deportation agenda.