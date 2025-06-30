Donald Trump calls Elon Musk ‘wonderful’, but says row over Big Beautiful tax bill was not ‘appropriate’

Expressing his like for billionaire Elon Musk, Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News, called his a “wonderful guy”, but noted that their very public disagreement on the United States president's marquee ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’, was not “appropriate”.

Advertisement

This came just before the Tesla chief renewed his criticism of Donald Trump's nearly $3 trillion dollar tax and spending bill, and warned that cutting sops for electric vehicles would have significant negative impact on the EVs and clean energy sectors.

Elon Musk's outrage came just before the US Senate on June 28 took up the Bill overnight, and passed it through the first hurdle by a narrow margin of 51-49 votes for debate and consideration. The bill is expected to be complete by June 30 (local US time).

‘Think Elon is wonderful… he got a little upset’, says Donald Trump When asked about the public spat with Elon Musk, Donald Trump told Fox News that the world's richest man “got a little bit upset”.

Advertisement

“I haven’t spoken to him much, but I think Elon is a wonderful guy, and I know he’s going to do well always. But he got a little bit upset, and you know that wasn’t appropriate,” Donald Trump said in the interview which aired on June 29.

What does Trump's Big Beautiful Bill say on EVs? The Senate tax bill would bring a quicker end to a popular $7,500 consumer tax credit for electric vehicles.

While the earlier proposal would have ended the incentive at the end of this year for most EV sales, the new version terminates the credit after Sept. 30. Tax credits for the purchase of used and commercial electric vehicles would end at the same time.

Advertisement

XX

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, posted on his social media platform X about the bill, which the Senate advanced in a contentious vote late Saturday. Musk recently left Trump’s side after working for several months as the head of Trump’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

The bill would destroy millions of US jobs and give “handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future,” Musk said.

The tech billionaire’s latest criticism of the package threatens to reawaken his public rift with Trump that began after the world’s richest man left his cost-cutting job in the administration.