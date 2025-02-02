US President Donald Trump sparked controversy yet again with a provocative post on his social media platform, Truth Social, criticised the US financial aid to Canada, claiming that the United States pays "hundreds of billions of dollars to subsidize Canada" without any justification.

He argued that the US has ample resources, including "unlimited energy," the ability to manufacture its own cars, and an abundance of lumber, making Canadian support unnecessary.

Trump went further, suggesting that without this financial assistance, Canada would not be a "viable" country. He proposed that Canada should become the "51st state" of the US, offering lower taxes and enhanced military protection. Also, Trump argued that such a move would eliminate tariffs.

Trump condemned what he termed the "Tariff Lobby," a group he described as headed by globalist entities and the Wall Street Journal. In his post, Trump accused these groups of enabling the “decades-long RIPOFF OF AMERICA,” referring to trade imbalances with countries like Canada, Mexico, and China, as well as the unchecked flow of drugs into the United States.

Trump specifically pointed to the trade deficits the US faces with these countries, asserting that the nation’s debts have now reached an alarming $36 trillion. He declared that America could no longer afford to be "the 'Stupid Country'" and vowed to turn things around.

“MAKE YOUR PRODUCT IN THE USA AND THERE ARE NO TARIFFS!” Trump wrote, emphasising his stance that the US must prioritize domestic manufacturing to eliminate tariffs and reduce foreign reliance. He further criticized the cost burden on US citizens, particularly concerning pharmaceuticals and drug imports, which he claimed were heavily subsidized by American taxpayers while foreign nations paid a fraction of the cost.