Trump accuses George Soros and son of backing violent protests in US, seeks criminal charges against them

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (August 27) called for billionaire George Soros and his son, Alex, to face criminal charges, alleging that they are behind violent protests in the United States. Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: "George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more."

RICO refers to the federal law targeting organised criminal activity. Trump did not provide specific evidence for his claim.

Soros Foundation denies allegations The Open Society Foundations, the philanthropic organisation founded by George Soros, dismissed Trump’s accusations as false. A spokesperson told AFP: "These accusations are outrageous and false. The Open Society Foundations do not support or fund violent protests."

The statement added that the foundations advocate for "rights to free speech and peaceful protest that are hallmarks of any vibrant democracy."

Context of conspiracy theories Hungarian-born George Soros, 95, has been a frequent target of far-right conspiracy theories, often tied to his support of progressive causes and the Democratic Party.

In June, protests in Los Angeles against increased immigration raids reignited unfounded claims that Soros-funded groups orchestrated violent actions.

Trump further alleged on Truth Social: "Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. We're not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more. Be careful, we're watching you!"

Political and personal grievances Trump has previously blamed Soros for personal and political setbacks, including his 2024 conviction related to hush money payments, claiming that the financier influenced the prosecutor handling the case.

Alex Soros, who now oversees the Open Society Foundations, publicly supported Trump’s 2024 Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Soros’ contributions to global democracy and human rights have been recognised by President Joe Biden, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2023 for his philanthropic work.