Donald Trump calls for ‘immediate’ deportation of illegal immigrants, urges Supreme Court to intervene & ‘Save America’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged that illegal immigrants should be “immediately” deported to their home country. In a post on social media platform Truth Social, he said that the country should send “murderers and other criminals” out of the United States.

The post states, “If we’re not allowed to send the murderers and other criminals of every type, size, and shape, IMMEDIATELY out of our Country, we aren’t going to have a Country anymore. Radical Left Judges and politicians don’t care, but 90% of people in USA do. Hopefully, the Supreme Court will agree with this and, SAVE AMERICA!”