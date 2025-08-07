Donald Trump calls for new and highly accurate census excluding undocumented immigrants

US President Donald Trump has ordered the Commerce Department to create a new U.S. census that excludes undocumented immigrants, reviving a controversial policy from his first term.

President revives failed first-term policy amid redistricting push In a Truth Social post Thursday, Trump declared the count must reflect "modern day facts" and 2024 election data, stressing: “People who are in our Country illegally will not be counted”.

This directly challenges the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which requires counting the "whole number of persons" for congressional representation . The move comes amid aggressive immigration raids that have sunk Trump’s approval on the issue to 41%, his lowest since taking office . Courts blocked this same effort in 2020, ruling only Congress can define who counts.

The timing links to heated redistricting battles. Trump backs Texas Republicans pushing a new congressional map to gain 3-5 GOP House seats, prompting Democrats to flee the state to block the vote . "We are entitled to five more seats in Texas," Trump asserted this week .

If undocumented immigrants are excluded, California, Florida, and Texas could each lose a House seat, while states like Minnesota would retain representation they’d otherwise lose.

Blue-state governors like California’s Gavin Newsom now threaten retaliatory gerrymandering.

The census data also guides $1.5 trillion in annual federal funding for schools, hospitals, and roads, raising stakes for communities nationwide.

Legal experts call the order "bonkers" and unconstitutional . Conducting a mid-decade census isn’t authorized, and the Constitution mandates counts only every 10 years, with the next due in 2030. Commerce Department staff face logistical nightmares: The 2020 census cost $15.6 billion and took a decade to plan.

Adding citizenship questions would yield "faulty data" and discourage Latino participation, Census Bureau researchers warn . Similar efforts failed in 2020 when the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s citizenship question as "contrived" . President Biden reversed Trump’s 2020 exclusion policy immediately upon taking office.

