Donald Trump calls Iran’s missile strike a ‘very weak response’, praises Qatar’s Emir

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 24) responded to Iran’s missile strike on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, downplaying the scale and impact of the attack and signaling an openness to regional de-escalation. The strike was Iran’s retaliation for the US bombing of its nuclear sites over the weekend — a major escalation in the Iran-US-Israel conflict.

Advertisement

Trump characterised Iran’s retaliation as limited and largely ineffective, claiming that US defense systems neutralised nearly all incoming threats.

“Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He noted that 14 missiles had been fired, of which 13 were intercepted and one was allowed to continue on its trajectory because it posed no threat.

“I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done,” he added.

Call for de-escalation Despite the recent hostilities, Trump appeared to leave the door open for de-escalation.

“Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE,” he said, urging both Iran and Israel to now “proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region.”

Advertisement

Praise for Qatar and Emir’s role Trump also praised Qatar and its leadership for efforts to maintain stability in the Gulf amid the ongoing crisis.

“I’d like to thank the Highly Respected Emir of Qatar for all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region,” he said.

Referring to the missile strike on the US air base near Doha, Trump emphasized that there were no casualties among either Americans or Qataris.

“I am pleased to report that… there have also been no Qataris killed or wounded,” Trump stated.

Iran's attack on US base Al Udeid in Doha The Al Udeid Air Base is home to the US Central Command’s forward headquarters and plays a critical role in American operations across the Middle East.

Advertisement