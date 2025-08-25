Trump alleges ‘purge or revolution’ in South Korea ahead of White House summit with new president Lee Jae Myung

US President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on South Korea hours before welcoming its new president, Lee Jae Myung, to the White House, unsettling the tone of a high-stakes summit between the two allies.

On Monday morning, Trump posted on Truth Social: “WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution. We can’t have that and do business there. I am seeing the new President today at the White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

He did not clarify the remarks, but could raise the issue directly with Lee during their meeting.

Political upheaval in Seoul South Korea has faced months of turmoil after former conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol attempted to impose martial law last December. His move was swiftly overturned by parliament and a popular backlash, culminating in his impeachment and dismissal in April.

Lee, a liberal who narrowly lost to Yoon in 2022, rose to power in a June snap election. He had led efforts in parliament to overturn Yoon’s decree.

Prosecutors on Sunday filed an arrest warrant for former prime minister Han Duck-soo, accusing him of helping Yoon in his failed martial law bid.

Lee’s balancing act Lee has signaled his eagerness to work with Washington while carefully managing relations with China, South Korea’s largest trading partner. His office said the talks will focus on semiconductors, batteries, and shipbuilding, as well as defense cooperation.

Despite Trump’s broadsides, Lee has emphasised pragmatism. “I look forward to building a productive relationship with President Trump,” he said before departing for Washington.

