Donald Trump calls to ‘bring back religion in America’: ‘When faith gets weaker, our country seems to get weaker’

President Donald Trump addressed the White House Religious Liberty Commission on Monday (September 8) at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, emphasising the role of faith in national strength.

“America was founded on faith, as we know, and I've been saying it for a long time, when faith gets weaker, our country seems to get weaker,” Trump said. “And under the Trump administration, we're defending our rights and restoring our identity as a nation under God. We are one nation under God, and we always will.”

He added, “We have to bring back religion in America, bring it back stronger than ever before.”

Notable attendees The Religious Liberty Commission includes prominent figures such as Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, former Housing Secretary Ben Carson, and evangelist Paula White.

Trump donates family Bible During his remarks, Trump announced that he had given his family Bible to the Museum of the Bible for public display.

“For thousands of years, the Bible has shaped civilization, ethics, art and literature, and it's brought hope, healing, and transformation to untold millions and millions of lives. The Bible is also an important part of the American story,” he said.

Trump described the Bible as personally significant: “Just moments ago, I have personally delivered the Trump family Bible given to me by my mother. I remember the time she gave it to me, but it was used in both my inaugurations … and I guess it will now be displayed right in the heart of our nation's capital, right here. And that's an honor.”

Education guidance on prayer Trump also announced that the Department of Education would issue new guidance aimed at “protecting the right to prayer in our public schools,” though he did not provide additional details.