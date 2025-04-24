Donald Trump calls Ukraine President Zelensky’s Crimea comments ‘inflammatory’, warns of prolonged conflict

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to sharply criticise Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his recent comments on Crimea, calling them “very harmful” to ongoing peace negotiations with Russia.

“Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, is boasting on the front page of The Wall Street Journal that, ‘Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There’s nothing to talk about here,’” Trump wrote. “This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia.”

Blames Obama for Crimea 'handover' Trump claimed that Crimea was lost under former President Barack Obama and argued that it should not be a topic in peace discussions.

“Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion,” he stated. “Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?”

Warns against 'inflammatory' language According to Trump, Zelensky’s insistence on reclaiming Crimea only makes resolving the war more difficult.

“It’s inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy’s that makes it so difficult to settle this War,” Trump said. “He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country.”

Stresses human cost of war Trump emphasised the ongoing human toll of the conflict and claimed he is motivated by a desire to end the bloodshed.

“I have nothing to do with Russia, but have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever,” he said.

Pushes for swift deal Insisting that peace is within reach, Trump urged Zelensky to act swiftly.

“The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the ‘killing field,’ and nobody wants that!” he added. “We are very close to a Deal, but the man with ‘no cards to play’ should now, finally, GET IT DONE.”

Also Read | Kyiv rejects US plan to recognise Crimea as Russian; London talks downgraded

Offers to broker peace Trump concluded his post by reiterating his willingness to help end the war.

“I look forward to being able to help Ukraine, and Russia, get out of this Complete and Total MESS, that would have never started if I were President!” he said.