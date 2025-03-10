US President Donald Trump has suggested that Ukraine might not be able to survive against Russia, even if the United States escalates its support for Kyiv’s fight. His comments came in defense of his decision to reduce US aid to Ukraine, despite growing concerns from European leaders that Ukraine may not be able to withstand the war without further assistance from the US.

Trump’s comments on Ukraine’s survival In an interview with Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, Trump said, “Well, it may not survive anyway,” when asked about the future of Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. He added, “We have some weaknesses with Russia. It takes two. Look, it was not going to happen — that war and it happened. So now we’re stuck with this mess.”

US resumption of aid tied to mineral deal Keith Kellogg, a peace envoy under the Trump administration, indicated that US intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine could resume, but only if Kyiv finalizes a crucial mineral agreement. The deal, which would allow the US access to vital mineral resources in Ukraine, remains unsigned after tensions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Tensions between Trump and Zelensky Tensions between Trump and Zelensky reached a boiling point last month during an Oval Office meeting that was captured on camera. In a heated exchange, Trump sternly told Zelensky, “You don’t have the cards right now,” a remark that led to Zelensky’s abrupt exit from the White House.

Zelensky’s response Following the incident, Zelensky, 47, expressed his gratitude for US aid in a letter to Trump. In the note, Zelensky emphasized Ukraine's readiness to negotiate for peace, stating, “Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians.” Trump shared the contents of the letter during an address to a joint session of Congress last week.

US officials set to meet Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia US officials are preparing for a pivotal meeting with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, focusing on Ukraine's willingness to make concessions to Russia and the future of the ongoing war, according to two US officials familiar with the matter, Reuters reported.

Key points of discussion The US delegation, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, will meet with Ukrainian officials headed by Andriy Yermak, a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The primary agenda includes gauging Ukraine's openness to compromise in order to end the conflict with Russia.

One of the US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, emphasised the importance of a realistic peace approach: "You can't say 'I want peace,' and, 'I refuse to compromise on anything,'" they stated. "We want to see if the Ukrainians are interested not just in peace, but in a realistic peace."

Examining Ukraine's position on concessions Another US official explained that the talks will test Ukraine's readiness to accept certain territorial adjustments: “If they are only interested in 2014 or 2022 borders, that tells you something,” referring to the potential challenges in negotiating peace if Ukraine insists on returning to pre-2014 or pre-2022 territorial lines.

The US aims to determine whether Ukraine is willing to engage in substantive discussions, balancing national interests with potential compromises.

Ukraine's European Allies advocate for strength in negotiations Ukraine’s European allies argue that Ukraine should only negotiate with Russia from a position of strength. They caution against rushing Kyiv into peace talks under unfavorable conditions. Zelensky has reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not seek peace, warning that Russia will continue to attack other European nations if Ukraine is not decisively defeated.

Trump Administration's approach to Ukraine While the Biden administration has expressed continued support for Ukraine, President Trump has voiced frustration with the country’s handling of the war. Trump has recently suggested that Ukraine is losing manpower and resources, urging them to come to the table with Russia. "We want to see if the Ukrainians are interested not just in peace, but in a realistic peace," said one US official, as per the news report.

Trump's administration has also cut off weapons shipments and reduced intelligence sharing with Ukraine in recent days, accusing Kyiv of being insufficiently open to peace negotiations.

Ongoing diplomatic challenges The discussions in Saudi Arabia, set against the backdrop of a larger geopolitical struggle, will be critical in determining the future course of the war in Ukraine. US officials are closely watching the Ukrainian delegation’s willingness to negotiate, while also navigating the complexities of US-Ukraine relations, which have fluctuated significantly under President Trump’s administration.

As the war rages on, the outcome of these talks could play a crucial role in shaping the future of Ukraine’s conflict with Russia and the broader international response.

Also Read | Did Trump face MASSIVE security breach? Secret Service shoot armed man near WH