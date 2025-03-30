Donald Trump celebrates American woman Faye Hall’s release from Taliban custody, shares her gratitude message

President Donald Trump on Saturday shared a video on social media featuring Faye Hall, an American woman who had been detained in Afghanistan by the Taliban since February. In the video, Hall expressed her deep appreciation for the president’s efforts in securing her release.

“Thank you for bringing me home. I’ve never been so proud to be an American citizen,” Hall said. She further expressed her support for Trump, adding, “I’m so glad you are in office.”

Hall also acknowledged other women still detained in Afghanistan. “They’re waiting for you to come and set them free,” she said, referring to those still in Taliban custody.

Trump responded to Hall’s message with a post that read, “Thank you, Faye — So honored by your words!” along with the video of her statement.

Diplomatic efforts behind the release According to a source, Hall was released on Thursday “following a court order and with logistical support from Qatar,” which has been mediating on the US’ behalf. The source further explained that Hall had been detained on charges of using a drone without authorization.

Hall’s release follows a diplomatic push by Trump’s envoy Adam Boehler and former Trump official Zalmay Khalilzad, who traveled to Kabul to negotiate her freedom. Their efforts also facilitated the earlier release of American citizen George Glezmann, who had been in Taliban custody for over two years.

Health and well-being confirmed Following her release, Hall was taken to the Qatari embassy in Kabul, where she underwent medical checks. A source familiar with the situation confirmed that she was in good health.

Zalmay Khalilzad, a key figure in the negotiations, posted a picture of Hall smiling with Qatari representatives before her departure. "American citizen Faye Hall, just released by the Taliban, is now in the care of our friends, the Qataris in Kabul, and will soon be on her way home," Khalilzad wrote on X.

British couple remains in custody While Hall has been freed, the British couple detained alongside her, Peter and Barbie Reynolds, remain in Taliban custody. The Reynolds, both in their 70s, have been living in Afghanistan for decades and have run school training programs there for 18 years. They stayed in the country even after the Taliban took control in 2021.

Their daughter has publicly appealed for their release, expressing deep concern for her father’s health. “We are gravely worried about their well-being and plead for their safe return,” she said.

Ongoing detentions and hopes for a new chapter Hall and Glezmann are among several Americans who have been released from Taliban custody this year. In January, two Americans, Ryan Corbett and William McKenty, were freed in exchange for an Afghan fighter, Khan Mohammed, who had been convicted of narco-terrorism in the US.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, at least one other American, Mahmood Habibi, remains in Taliban custody.