Donald Trump celebrates return of plastic straws, declares end of Biden’s ‘paper straw mandate’

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday (February 8) to declare the end of what he called President Joe Biden’s “plastic straw mandate,” celebrating the return of plastic straws and mocking paper alternatives.

Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Crooked Joe’s MANDATE, “NO PLASTIC STRAWS, ONLY PAPER,” IS DEAD! Enjoy your next drink without a straw that disgustingly dissolves in your mouth!!!"

Advertisement

Trump announced plans to sign an executive order next week reversing the Biden administration's push for paper straws and reinstating the use of plastic.

Calling former President Joe Biden's 'plastic straw' initiative "ridiculous," Donald Trump criticised them stating they "don't work."

In a post on X, he wrote, “I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work. Back to plastic!”

Plastic over paper Paper straws, introduced under Joe Biden’s administration, aimed to reduce plastic pollution. As part of an eco-friendly initiative, Biden had set measures to phase out single-use plastic utensils, including drinking straws, across government agencies by 2035. However, Donald Trump opposed the shift, rejecting the push for paper straws.

Advertisement

Trump’s long-standing feud over paper straws Donald Trump's dislike for paper straws dates back to 2020s. During a campaign rally in the 2020 election against Joe Biden, Donald Trump had said, "They want to ban straws. Has anyone tried those paper straws? They're not working too good," AFP reported.

He added, "It disintegrates as you drink it, and if you have a nice tie like this tie, you've got no choice." The latest announcement follows Trump campaign team's promotion for branded plastic straws with the slogan: "Liberal paper straws don't work."

Advertisement

Exit from Paris Agreement Trump's statement came after he signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, a move similar to his first-term decision. The international accord, signed by nearly 200 countries, aims to limit global warming, though it is not legally binding.

Trump’s war on EVs The President, who dismisses climate change as a scam, has frequently criticised electric vehicles despite his close ties with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Green campaigners warn that stopping the rollout of the $5 billion national EV charging network would significantly undermine efforts to reduce climate-changing emissions.