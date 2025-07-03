Donald Trump cheers as 'One, Big Beautiful' bill survives crucial House vote for debate: ‘What a great night’

US President Donald Trump hailed a major procedural victory overnight as the US House of Representatives advanced his tax and spending bill following hours of tense negotiations and a marathon voting session for debate to happen.

The House narrowly approved the rule governing debate on the legislation by a vote of 219–213 early Thursday morning (July 3), overcoming resistance from both cost-conscious conservatives and moderates concerned about cuts to safety-net programs.

“What a great night it was. One of the most consequential Bills ever. The USA is the ‘HOTTEST’ Country in the World, by far!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the vote.

The $3.4 trillion package—dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill”—combines the largest tax cuts in decades with the rollback of Biden-era clean energy incentives and new funding for mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

House Speaker Mike Johnson praised the outcome, telling reporters, “We have the votes. We’re still going to meet the deadline.”

With the procedural hurdle cleared, the House is expected to hold a final vote later on Thursday (July 3). If approved, the bill will head to Trump’s desk for signature, marking one of the biggest legislative achievements of his second term.

Trump pressures Republicans Despite Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress, the legislation faced resistance from fiscal hawks alarmed by its cost and concerned about steep cuts to Medicaid and safety-net programs.

Frustrated by the delay, Trump took to Truth Social shortly after midnight to demand action.

“Largest Tax Cuts in History and a Booming Economy vs. Biggest Tax Increase in History, and a Failed Economy,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove??? MAGA IS NOT HAPPY, AND IT’S COSTING YOU VOTES!!!”

Before the crucial procedural vote, both Trump expressed confidence, saying, “We had GREAT conversations all day, and the Republican House Majority is UNITED, for the Good of our Country, delivering the Biggest Tax Cuts in History and MASSIVE Growth,” the president said in a post on Truth Social.

Negotiations and defections The House vote in question was not the final passage but a procedural step to set up debate on the bill. It revealed the President’s tight margin for error—Johnson could only afford three Republican defections.

Ultimately, only one GOP lawmaker, Representative Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, broke ranks.

S Senate passes Trump’s tax and spending Bill after tie-breaking vote The Republican-controlled US Senate on Tuesday (July 1) narrowly approved a massive tax-cut and spending package championed by President Donald Trump, delivering a key legislative win for the administration just days before the July 4 holiday.

The nearly 900-page measure, formally named the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed by a razor-thin 51–50 margin. The vote was deadlocked until Vice President JD Vance stepped in to cast the tie-breaking vote in the evenly divided chamber.

Major tax cuts and program cuts The legislation enacts trillions of dollars in permanent tax cuts, including an extension of the 2017 tax reductions. It also introduces new tax breaks that eliminate federal taxes on tips and overtime income—provisions Trump has repeatedly promoted at campaign rallies.

In addition to the tax cuts, the tax bill includes some of the most significant reductions to social safety net programs in decades. Medicaid, which provides health coverage for millions of low-income Americans, will face steep funding cuts. The legislation also trims food assistance benefits relied upon by families and people with disabilities.

