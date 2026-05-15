Trump China Visit Day 2 LIVE: Xi to host Trump for bilateral tea, lunch - Agenda today

Trump China Visit Day 2 LIVE Updates: Donald Trump is on a two day visit to Beijing in China where he held a bilateral meeting with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping. The summit between the two leaders was aimed at maintaining a fragile trade truce struck when the leaders last met in October and Trump suspended triple-digit tariffs on Chinese goods and Xi backed away from choking global supplies of vital rare earths. Track Trump China Visit Day 2 LIVE Updates here.
During the bilateral meeting, Xi Jinping also warned the United States that differences in their stand on Taiwan would lead to clashes and conflicts between the two countries.
What's Trump's Day 2 schedule?
On Day 2 of his China visit, United States President Donald Trump has an executive time schedule and later, greeting and friendship photo with Chinese president, as per the White House. Around 11:40 am, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral tea with the journalists who have travelled with the US President. After a bilateral tea, both the Presidents will sit for a bilateral lunch. Later in the day, Donald Trump will depart Beijing for the United States. Stay tuned for LIVE Updates.
Trump China Visit Day 2 LIVE Updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is with Trump in China, told NBC News that China raised the Taiwan issues like every time and wealways make our position clear.
“We always make clear our position and we move on to the other topics. US policy on the issue of Taiwan is unchanged as of today,” Rubio said.
Trump China Visit Day 2 LIVE Updates: Xi's remarks on Taiwan, the democratically governed island Beijing claims, represented a sharp, if not unprecedented, warning during a pomp-filled summit that otherwise appeared friendly and relaxed.
Taiwan, which lies just 50 miles (80 km) off China's coast, has long been a flashpoint in US-China ties, with Beijing refusing to rule out the use of military force to gain control of the island and the United States bound by law to provide Taipei with the means to defend itself.
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