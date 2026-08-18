Trump cites CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s remarks, hails India’s voter ID system as he renews push for ‘SAVE America Act’

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) hailed India’s election system while calling for the passage of the ‘SAVE America Act’, which seeks to require proof of citizenship and voter identification in US elections.

Trump recalled remarks attributed to India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar earlier this month regarding voter identification requirements in the US while renewing his call for the passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration - How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?" Trump said in a post on Truth Social,

View full Image View full Image Referring to India's last general election, Trump said, 'India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1 per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document.'

Referring to India's last general election, Trump said, “India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than 1 per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document” referring to India's Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

In Lok Sabha election 2024, over 968 million people out of a population of 1.4 billion people were eligible to vote in India. Of this 642 million voters participated in what was the largest-ever election.

What is SAVE America Act? Trump reiterated his call for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, saying, "We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now!"

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act is a proposed federal law that requires individuals to provide documentary proof of US citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections and mandates a photo ID to cast a ballot.

The legislation is aimed at ensuring that only US citizens participate in deciding federal elections. "American citizens - and only American citizens - should decide American elections," the White House said, describing the SAVE America Act as a "common sense, bipartisan bill."

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The White House said the proposed legislation would require voters to provide valid identification before registering to vote in a federal election, along with proof of citizenship.

It also proposes restrictions on mail-in ballots, allowing them only in cases involving illness, disability, military service or travel. The White House said the Act would direct states to remove non-citizens from voter rolls.

"If you want to register to vote in the United States, you have to be a citizen in the United States," the White House said.

The administration also compared US election procedures with those in other countries, arguing that America lags behind other nations in enforcing what it described as basic election protections.

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"India and Brazil tie voter ID to a biometric database, while the United States largely relies on self-attestation for citizenship," the White House said.

If you want to register to vote in the United States, you have to be a citizen in the United States.

The Bill to pass the law was introduced on January 29.

Arguments for and against the Bill Democrats say the 'SAVE America Act' disenfranchises eligible voters, while Republicans say it is necessary to prevent voter fraud.

Supporters of the proposed law argue that it is a a common-sense safeguard to ensure that only US citizens decide elections and to secure vulnerable points in voter registration and voting processes. Critics, however, claim the requirements are unnecessary because noncitizen voting is already illegal and rare.

Some US states already require voters to present valid photo identification at the polls. Federal law in the US mandates that voters in national election be US citizens, but it does not require mandatory proof of citizenship, as the proposed legislation would.

The opponents assert that the strict document mandates would disenfranchise millions of eligible citizens who lack ready access to documents like passports or birth certificates matching their current names.