orts US President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that Coca-Cola agreed to use real cane sugar in its U.S. beverages after his discussions with the company.



Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!”

Trump's Truth Social post on Coca Cola

This follows Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey presenting Trump with a custom Diet Coke bottle for his January inauguration, continuing a tradition since 2005 where commemorative bottles mark presidential transitions.

Trump, a known Diet Coke enthusiast consuming up to 12 cans daily during his first term, previously received a standard Coca-Cola bottle in 2017 before the company corrected it to his preferred diet version.

Coca-Cola’s silence and industry realities As of now, Coca-Cola hasn’t confirmed Trump’s claim.

Historically, US Coke switched from sugar to cheaper high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) in 1984 due to Reagan-era sugar import quotas that doubled domestic sugar prices.

Reverting to cane sugar would significantly raise costs: Mexican Coke (made with cane sugar) sells at premium prices, with 12-packs costing $15-$20 versus $6 for HFCS-sweetened Coca-Cola.

The company recently faced criticism over its commemorative Trump bottle, with media calling it “peak spineless groveling”, and is simultaneously weighing increased plastic usage if Trump’s aluminum tariffs raise can costs.

Despite beliefs that cane sugar is healthier, reports suggest that nutrition scientists emphasize HFCS and sugar are chemically similar.

The "Mexican Coke" trend thrives on nostalgia for glass bottles and perceptions of "authenticity," though Smithsonian curator Peter Liebhold argues it ironically supports global capitalism while marketing itself as anti-corporate. Coca-Cola’s recent product launches, like Simply Gold Peak teas, already use cane sugar, targeting premium markets.

Shifting all U.S. production to cane sugar would require massive supply chain overhauls and likely trigger price hikes. Coca-Cola currently uses diverse sweeteners: HFCS in mainstream sodas, cane sugar in niche products (Mexican Coke, "Heritage" editions), and aspartame in diet lines.

With Trump’s aluminum tariffs threatening packaging costs, simultaneous sweetener changes could squeeze profits. Analysts suggest any sugar transition would be gradual, starting with limited editions.