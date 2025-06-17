Israel-Iran conflict: Trump demands ‘unconditional surrender’ from Iran, issues warning to Supreme Leader Khamenei

US President Donald Trump escalated tensions with Iran on Tuesday (June 17) with a series of provocative statements posted on Truth Social, claiming total American air dominance over Iran and issuing a direct warning to its leadership.

In one post, Trump declared that the United States now has “complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” adding that Iran's defense systems are no match for American military technology. “Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff,’” he wrote. “Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”

Threat to Iran’s Supreme Leader In a more alarming statement, Trump claimed the US knows the whereabouts of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump said.

He warned, however, that continued missile threats against American soldiers or civilians would not be tolerated. “Our patience is wearing thin,” he added.