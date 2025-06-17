Subscribe

Israel-Iran conflict: Trump demands ‘unconditional surrender’ from Iran, issues warning to Supreme Leader Khamenei

Trump claimed that the United States has “complete and total control of the skies over Iran” and warned Tehran against missile attacks on civilians or American troops. He also stated that the US knows the location of Iran’s Supreme Leader but has opted not to strike—“at least not for now”.

Ravi Hari
Updated17 Jun 2025, 10:25 PM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after returning early from the G7 Leaders' Summit in Canada, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., June 17, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US President Donald Trump escalated tensions with Iran on Tuesday (June 17) with a series of provocative statements posted on Truth Social, claiming total American air dominance over Iran and issuing a direct warning to its leadership.

In one post, Trump declared that the United States now has “complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” adding that Iran's defense systems are no match for American military technology. “Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff,’” he wrote. “Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”

Threat to Iran’s Supreme Leader

In a more alarming statement, Trump claimed the US knows the whereabouts of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump said.

He warned, however, that continued missile threats against American soldiers or civilians would not be tolerated. “Our patience is wearing thin,” he added.

‘Unconditional surrender’

Capping the posts, Trump issued a blunt demand: “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

 
