Donald Trump speaks to Canada PM Mark Carney for first time in ‘extremely productive’ call: ‘We agree on many things’

US President Donald Trump said he had an "extremely productive" first call with Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday (March 28). This development comes after weeks of escalating tensions over trade and Trump’s controversial annexation remarks.

"I just finished speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney, of Canada. It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The two leaders plan to meet immediately after Canada’s April 28 general election to discuss "Politics, Business, and all other factors" to benefit both nations, Trump added.

Carney stands firm against US pressure Mark Carney, who took office on March 14 after replacing Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party, has made countering Trump's aggressive trade and sovereignty threats a central theme of his campaign.

"The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over," Carney said just a day before the call.

He also warned that Canada would not enter substantive trade talks until Washington showed "respect" and ended its annexation rhetoric.

Trump softens rhetoric amid election uncertainty Trump’s latest remarks mark a notable shift in tone. He referred to Carney by his official title, a contrast from his previous treatment of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he repeatedly called "governor" in reference to his push for Canada to become the 51st US state.

This diplomatic approach comes as Carney’s Liberals are seeing a surge in polls, closing the gap with Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, who were once favored to win the upcoming election.

Auto tariffs remain a major sticking point Despite the positive call, tensions remain over Trump’s plan to impose a 25% tariff on vehicle imports, a move that could cripple Canada’s auto industry, which employs around 500,000 workers.

Following Trump’s announcement, Carney paused his election campaign to return to Ottawa for emergency cabinet meetings to discuss countermeasures.

Trump also issued a fresh warning, threatening "large-scale tariffs, far larger than currently planned" if Canada collaborates with the European Union to push back against his trade policies.

