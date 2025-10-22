Trump boasts General Motors and Ford executives thanked him for truck tariffs — ‘Their stock has gone through the roof’

US President Donald Trump said top executives from General Motors and Ford called to thank him for imposing tariffs on medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Mary Barra of General Motors, and Bill Ford of Ford Motor Company, just called to thank me for putting Tariffs on Mid Size and Large Size Trucks. Their Stock has gone through the roof! They told me that, without Tariffs, it would be a very hard, long “slog” for Truck and Car Manufacturers in the United States."

Tariffs framed as national security measure Trump framed the tariffs as a matter of national security, claiming that without them, the US economy would weaken. He added: “I told them, it’s very simple, this is a National Security matter. With the Tariffs, we have a strong and powerful Economy and Country. Without them, we have the exact opposite!”

Industry impact The tariffs are expected to affect a wide range of vehicles, including delivery trucks, garbage trucks, public utility trucks, transit and shuttle buses, school buses, semi-trucks, and other heavy-duty vocational vehicles.