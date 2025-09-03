India kills us with tariffs, says Donald Trump, claims ‘not going to take advantage’ of US anymore

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that India offered him “no tariffs” after the US doubled duties on imports from the country, PTI reported. Speaking on The Scott Jennings Radio Show on September 2, Donald Trump added that “India kills us” with tariffs.

Advertisement

This comes amid escalating economic tensions between India and the US over the Trump administration's policies on trade and tariff.

Trump claims: ‘I understood tariffs better than any human being in the world’ “They have tariffs against us. China, which kills us with tariffs. India kills us with tariffs. Brazil kills us” Donald Trump said in the interview, and claimed that he understands tariffs “better” than anyone else.

“I understood tariffs better than any human being in the world. And now with my tariffs, they were all dropping them. India was the most highly tariffed nation... And you know what, they've offered me no tariffs in India anymore. No tariffs,” Donald Trump said.

“If I didn't have tariffs, they would never make that offer. They would never make that offer. So you have to have tariffs. We're going to be economically strong,” he claimed.

Advertisement

India ‘not going to take advantage’ of US, says Donald Trump Addressing the matter of a US federal appeals court ruling that most tariffs imposed by Donald Trump on foreign countries are illegal, he said that the court case is sponsored by other nations because they're taking advantage of us, adding “...they're not going to take advantage anymore”.

India has been slapped with some of the highest tariffs by Donald Trump, up from the 25 per cent imposed in April 2025, to 50 per cent on August 27 — as he accused the country of supporting Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

An additional 25 per cent duty was imposed on India by the US as “punishment” for its purchases of Russian oil.

Advertisement

India has called the tariffs imposed by the US “unjustified and unreasonable”.

New Delhi said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.