US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Russia's war in Ukraine was nearing an end as he met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (February 24), marking the third anniversary of the invasion.

"It looks like we’re getting very close," Trump told reporters at the start of his bilateral meeting with Macron. He added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could visit Washington as soon as this week or next to sign an economic agreement.

Trump floats European peacekeepers in Ukraine Trump stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine to help maintain stability in a post-war scenario.

"Yeah, he will accept it," Trump said. "I have asked him that question. Look, if we do this deal, he’s not looking for more war."

Macron stresses need for security guarantees Macron underscored the importance of ensuring lasting peace, telling reporters, "We have necessity to have guarantees for solid peace. This is a very important moment for Europe as well."

Ukraine's critical minerals deal in focus Trump emphasised the significance of an economic agreement that would grant the US access to Ukraine's critical minerals. The deal, according to Trump, would help repay some of the $180 billion in American aid sent to Kyiv since the start of the war.

Zelenskyy, initially resistant to the deal, had called for stronger security assurances for Ukraine. "We are making great progress," he said on X, adding, "we want a good economic deal that will be part of a true security guarantee system for Ukraine."

UN General Assembly rejects US resolution Amid these high-level discussions, the US failed to secure UN General Assembly approval for a resolution urging an end to the war without mentioning Russian aggression. Instead, the assembly passed a European-backed Ukrainian resolution demanding Russia’s immediate withdrawal from Ukraine.

Also Read | US’ Ukraine peace resolution without Russia condemnation fails at UN