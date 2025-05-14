Trump claims Putin wants him at Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey, weighs attending amid Mideast tour

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 14) revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants him to attend upcoming peace talks in Turkey aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while en route from Saudi Arabia to Qatar, Trump said he was considering the invitation.

"He would like me to be there, and that's a possibility," Trump told reporters. "If we could end the war, I'd be thinking about that."

Trump added that his decision would depend on his schedule, which remains packed during his four-day Middle East tour.

"I don't know where I'm going to be on Thursday. I've got so many meetings. There's a possibility there, I guess, if I think things can happen."

“The full schedule doesn’t mean I wouldn’t do it to save a lot of lives and come back,” he told reporters.

Putin's attendance uncertain When asked about the possibility of Putin not attending the talks himself, Trump responded bluntly: "Well, I don't know if he's showing up."

He declined to comment on Putin's handling of the negotiations so far, saying: "I could respond to that question in a few days."

Envoys to represent US interests While Trump remains noncommittal about attending in person, senior US envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg are expected to travel to Turkey for the proposed summit. Trump also said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be present.

‘Pretty good news' ahead Shortly after landing in Doha, Qatar, on the second leg of his tour, Trump was welcomed by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan, the official workplace of the emir. During the arrival ceremony, Trump hinted at developments from the Russia-Ukraine front.

“There’ll be pretty good news coming out of the talks today and maybe tomorrow and maybe Friday,” Trump said.

Middle East tour continues Trump’s four-day visit marks his first official overseas trip since starting his second term in January. Following his stops in Riyadh and Doha, Trump is scheduled to travel to the United Arab Emirates.