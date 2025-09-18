Donald Trump compliments Princess Kate during state banquet at Windsor: ‘You’re so radiant’

Donald Trump wrapped up a three-day state visit to the UK, which began with an impassioned speech at a dinner at Windsor Castle. It marked his second state visit to Britain as president, further cementing his ties with the UK. He also made a special effort to commend Princess Kate.

A wonderful compliment to Princess Kate At the dinner at Windsor Castle, President Trump seized the opportunity to compliment Princess Kate, who announced her cancer diagnosis in 2024. In January, it was announced that Kate’s cancer was in remission, as reported by USA TODAY.

While seated near Kate, the President turned to her and said, “You’re so radiant, and so healthy and so beautiful.” He said how pleased he was to see her looking well, and followed it with, “It's simply a great honor.” His compliment was a heartwarming acknowledgement of Kate’s courage and perseverance.

Bolstering the bond between the US and the UK In his brief but powerful address, President Trump spoke of the “unbreakable” bond of affection that exists between the United States and the United Kingdom.

He emphasized that the profound cultural, traditional, and genealogical ties between the two nations are “irreplaceable and eternal”. Trump underlined that the US-UK bond had brought tremendous good into the world, which he expressed with a sense of pride. “Together, we have done more good for humanity than any two countries in all of history,” he proclaimed, further amplifying the notion of brotherhood and joint purpose.

A grand arrival and lavish dinner Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to the U.K. on September 17, where they were greeted by Prince William and Princess Kate. The Princess of Wales sported classical elements with a deep red coat dress by Emilia Wickstead, an unmistakable vintage Chanel bag with the dress, while Melania wore a navy, structured skirt suit, finishing her look with a purple hat.

They then participated in a glorious ride by horse-drawn carriage to Windsor Castle, where the state dinner began later that evening. The dinner was not held for the ordinary, as it was attended by 160 of the world's wealthiest and most powerful, including notable corporate executives Tim Cook, Jensen Huang, and Satya Nadella.

Memorable times and future intentions During a February visit to the White House, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended an invitation on behalf of the royal family for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to travel to the U.K. for a state visit.

Trump’s visit is historic because he is the first US president to have been invited to two state dinners in the United Kingdom.

Genuine moments of warmth and respect between the US and the UK reflected the two nations' continuing friendship.

Not only did the visit strengthen the political bond between the nation’s leaders, but it also further developed the leader relationships that have evolved through mutual respect.

