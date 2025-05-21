Donald Trump confronts South African President Ramaphosa over white farmers killings in heated Oval Office clash | Watch

US President Donald Trump, during a tense White House meeting, accused South African President Cyril Ramaphosa of not addressing the violence against white farmers.

“People are fleeing South Africa for their own safety," Trump stated.

He highlighted the issue by dimming the Oval Office lights and showing a video of a communist politician playing a controversial anti-apartheid song containing lyrics about killing a farmer. “Their land is being confiscated and in many cases they’re being killed,” Trump added.

Ramaphosa defends South African President Ramaphosa strongly rejected Trump’s accusations during the discussion. “We are completely opposed to that,” Ramaphosa said, countering the claims of violence and land confiscation raised by Trump. He aimed to use the meeting to correct the narrative and improve the strained relationship between the two countries.

Trump cuts aid, welcomes white farmers amid South Africa tensions Trump has ended all US assistance to South Africa and welcomed dozens of white South African farmers to the US as refugees, escalating tensions between the two countries. Trump has repeatedly accused South Africa’s Black-led government of land seizures targeting white farmers and enacting anti-white policies.

Executive order halts aid In February, Trump issued an executive order cutting all US funding to South Africa, citing concerns over its domestic and foreign policies.

Rubio signals potential for reset Despite the tensions, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the Trump administration remains open to resetting relations with South Africa. However, he noted the administration’s concerns go beyond the plight of white farmers.

Delegation includes golfers and business tycoon South African President Cyril Ramaphosa brought a high-profile delegation including golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, hoping to appeal to Trump’s well-known love of golf. Also part of the delegation was Johann Rupert, a luxury goods tycoon and Afrikaner, who aims to ease Trump’s concerns about land seizures from white farmers.

Elon Musk’s criticism adds fuel Elon Musk also attended the talks, after his vocal criticism of South Africa’s affirmative action laws as racist against whites. Musk claims his Starlink satellite internet service has been blocked from operating in South Africa because he is not Black.

South Africa's counter South African officials counter that Starlink has not formally applied for a license. They emphasised that affirmative action laws, requiring 30% ownership by Black or disadvantaged groups in foreign subsidiaries, are crucial to addressing apartheid-era injustices.