Donald Trump congratulates Sanae Takaichi as Japan's LDP wins supermajority — ‘first time since World War II'

US President Donald Trump congratulated Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her coalition's election win, wishing her "great success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda" in a social media post on Sunday.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Coalition on a LANDSLIDE Victory in today's very important Vote," Trump posted on TRUTH social media.

The US President said Takaichi "is a highly respected and very popular Leader." He added, “Sanae's bold and wise decision to call for an Election paid off big time.”

"Her Party now runs the Legislature, holding a HISTORIC TWO THIRDS SUPERMAJORITY The first time since World War II," Trump noted.

He said that it was an “Honor to Endorse you [Sanae] and your Coalition.”Trump also wished her "great success".

"I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda. The wonderful people of Japan, who voted with such enthusiasm, will always have my strong support," Trump wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her “groundbreaking victory.”

PM Modi posted on X, “On the occasion of your groundbreaking victory in the House of Representatives general election, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency Sanae Takaichi.”

“The Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership plays an important role in strengthening peace, stability, and prosperity in the world,” he added.

“Under Your Excellency’s outstanding leadership, I am confident that the friendly relations between Japan and India will be further developed to an even higher level in the future,” PM Modi said.

Japanese PM's party secures supermajority Takaichi, Japan's first female leader, swept to a historic election win on Sunday, paving the way for promised tax cuts that have spooked financial markets and military spending aimed at countering China.

In a televised interview with public television network NHK following her sweeping victory, Takaichi said she is now ready to pursue policies to make Japan strong and prosperous.

NHK, citing results of vote counts, reported that Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party, or LDP, alone secured 316 seats by early Monday, comfortably surpassing a 261-seat absolute majority in the 465-member lower house, the more powerful of Japan's two-chamber parliament, the Associated Press reported.

That marks a record since the party's foundation in 1955 and surpasses the previous record of 300 seats won in 1986 by late Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone.

With 36 seats won by its new ally, Japan Innovation Party, Takaichi's ruling coalition has won 352 seats.

The ultraconservative Takaichi, who took office as Japan’s first female leader in October, pledged to “work, work, work,” and her style, which is seen as both playful and tough, has resonated with younger fans who say they weren't previously interested in politics.

