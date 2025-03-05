US President Donald Trump is delivering his first address to the joint session of Congress on Tuesday (local time). Listing out his achievements in first six weeks of office, Trump said he brought back free speech on America, made English the official language of United States of American and “renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America”.

Here are top quotes from his speech: 1. “America is back.” Trump started his address by stealing a line from his predecessor in the White House, Joe Biden. As president, Biden repeatedly said in speeches that he told world leaders that “America is back.” The former president meant those words as a sign to allies in Europe and Asia that the United States was re-engaging with the world.

2. "This is my fifth such speech to Congress," Mr. Trump said. "And once again I look at the Democrats in front of me and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud. Nothing I can do."

3. "Our country will be woke no longer," Trump said, adding that workers should be hired based on "skill and competence, not race and gender." He said, "We've ended the tyranny of so called 'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion' policies all across the entire federal government and indeed the private sector and our military.

4.He said Biden “let the price of eggs get out of control” and instructed members of his Cabinet to bring them down, saying they need to fix rising prices that he suggested the previous administration left them with

5. “You inherited a total mess from the previous administration," Trump said while talking about the price of eggs and other key staples at grocery stores, where prices have remained high due to inflation.

6. “We are going to balance the federal budget,” Trump sais.