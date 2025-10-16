Donald Trump contrasts Joe Biden's ‘thin’ frame with his not-so friendly beach body: 'You won't see me in bathing suit'

During a conversation with Argentine President Javier Milei, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, October 14, veered from policy talk and joked about his physique while discussing a potential visit to Argentina beach.

In his playful banter, the 79-year-old Republican compared himself to former President Joe Biden and said that his large body might not be “appreciated” in swimwear. This statement was made in reference to an old viral video of Joe Biden, who was spotted shirtless, wearing long blue swimming trunks, blue tennis shoes, a backwards baseball cap and sunglasses while vacationing on the beach near his Rehoboth, Delaware, home.

When a correspondent asked Trump, “Would you like to visit Argentina," the 47th President was quick to give a witty response and compared his ‘large’ frame with that of the former US President.

Donald Trump's beach body joke Over plans about visit to Argentina, Trump said, “I'm just a little busy. I would love to go to Argentina. I like to be like Biden. I'd like to go to the beach. My legs are not quite as thin as his. My legs are slightly heavier, my arms are slightly larger. My body is a little bit larger than his."

He added, “I'm not sure it would be appreciated on the beach but I'm not going to take a chance. You won't see me in a bathing suit. You won't see a bathing suit sitting in Argentina falling down, not being able to lift….”

Social media reaction Social media strongly reacted to the hilarious remark as a user wrote, “Funniest POTUS ever.”

Another user said, “He thinks that Argentina is one big beach.”

A third user joked, “If Trump showed up at the beach in some swim shorts, the tide would go out and never come back.”

A fourth user stated, “When all is said and done, the book of Trump Bangers is going to be longer than Proust.”

According to AP report, Trump administration is planning to provide an additional $20 billion in financing for Argentina amid the South American nation's collapsing currency. The financial aid would be provided through a mix of funds from the private sector and sovereign funds.

This is in addition to the $20 billion credit swap line that the US Treasury pledged to Argentine President and his government this month. However, the funding could be pulled if Milei's coalition does not win in the October 26 midterm elections scheduled for later this month.