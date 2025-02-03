United States President Donald Trump on February 2 announced that he is cutting funding for South Africa for “massive human rights violations”.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump accused South Africa of "confiscating land and"treating certain classes of people very badly". He also stated that all funding would be cut off till an investigation is completed.

What Did Trump Say? “South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY. It is a bad situation that the Radical Left Media doesn’t want to so much as mention. A massive Human Rights VIOLATION, at a minimum, is happening for all to see. The United States won’t stand for it, we will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!” he wrote on social media.

A screengrab of the Truth Social post by US President Donald Trump accusing South Africa of confiscating land and human rights violations.

What Are The Allegations? The land issue in South Africa is divisive, with efforts to redress the inequality of white-rule drawing criticism from conservatives including Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa and is a powerful Trump adviser.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month signed a bill that stipulates the government may, in certain circumstances, offer "nil compensation" for property it decides to expropriate in the public interest.

Pretoria argues the bill does not allow the government to expropriate property arbitrarily and must first seek to reach agreement with the owner.

However, some groups fear a situation similar to the Zimbabwe government's seizure of white-owned commercial farms, often without compensation, after independence in 1980.

Land ownership is a contentious issue in South Africa with most farmland still owned by white people three decades after the end of apartheid.