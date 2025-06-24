Donald Trump dares AOC and Democrats over impeachment threats: 'Go ahead and try impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY'

US President Donald Trump issued a defiant challenge to House Democrats on Tuesday (June 24), daring them to impeach him again following calls from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) over his unauthorized military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“She and her Democrat friends have just hit the Lowest Poll Numbers in Congressional History,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“So go ahead and try Impeaching me, again — MAKE MY DAY!”

The post marked Trump’s most aggressive response yet to mounting Democratic outrage, led by Ocasio-Cortez, who called the Iran strike a “grave violation” of the Constitution and Congressional war powers.

Trump targets “Stupid AOC” Trump began his post by insulting Ocasio-Cortez directly, calling her “Stupid AOC” and “one of the dumbest people in Congress.”

“She is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before,” he wrote.

He dismissed the impeachment talk as political theater driven by resentment over his recent foreign policy “victories,” including the Israel-Iran ceasefire.

“The Democrats aren’t used to WINNING, and she can’t stand the concept of our Country being successful again.”

Attacks on Jasmine Crockett and Ilhan Omar Trump broadened his attack to include Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), questioning their intelligence and patriotism.

“Far more qualified than Crockett, who is a seriously Low IQ individual, or Ilhan Omar, who does nothing but complain about our Country,” Trump said of Ocasio-Cortez.

He also disparaged Omar’s country of birth:

“The Failed Country that she comes from doesn’t have a Government, is drenched in Crime and Poverty, and is rated one of the WORST in the World.”

“I aced it”: Trump boasts of cognitive exam Trump claimed he recently took a cognitive test at Walter Reed Medical Center and “aced it.”

“As the Doctor in charge said, ‘President Trump ACED it,’ meaning, I got every answer right.”

He challenged AOC to take the same test, implying she was mentally unfit for office.

Warnings for AOC and the Biden Administration Trump accused Ocasio-Cortez of neglecting her Queens district and hinted at a brewing challenge she may face if she attempts to unseat Sen. Chuck Schumer.

“She better start worrying about her own Primary before she thinks about beating our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer,” Trump said.

He also mocked President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the administration’s use of an autopen to sign documents.

“We’re just now coming back from that Radical Left experiment with Sleepy Joe, Kamala, and ‘THE AUTOPEN’ in charge. What a disaster it was!”

Ocasio-Cortez: Trump's Iran strike a "Grave violation" of Constitution Trump's post comes amid rising Democratic anger over Trump’s decision to bomb Iranian nuclear sites without congressional approval — a move Ocasio-Cortez said was “absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” said AOC.

She argued that Trump’s unilateral order risked plunging the United States into another prolonged conflict.

“He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Rep. Casten: “Unambiguous impeachable offense” Ocasio-Cortez’s call was echoed by Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.), who labeled the Iran strike as an abuse of presidential power and a breach of war powers law.

“This is not about the merits of Iran’s nuclear program…. I do not dispute that Iran is a nuclear threat,” Casten said.

“But no president has the authority to bomb another country that does not pose an imminent threat to the US without the approval of Congress. This is an unambiguous impeachable offense.”

While Casten acknowledged that impeachment may not garner the necessary votes, he stressed that the action must not go unchecked.

“I’m not saying we have the votes to impeach. I’m saying that you DO NOT do this without Congressional approval.”

The strike on Iran — which came amid heightened tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program — was followed by retaliatory rocket attacks on a US base in Qatar. The decision to act without a congressional mandate has reignited debates over the limits of Presidential authority in foreign policy.

