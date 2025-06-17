Donald Trump dares Iran to strike a deal before it’s too late: ‘They’re not winning this war’

US President Donald Trump on Monday (June 16) said Iran is signaling it is ready to "talk" about limiting its uranium enrichment, just days after a large-scale Israeli assault destroyed many of Tehran’s key nuclear sites and killed several top officials.

Advertisement

“They’d like to talk, but they should have done that before I had 60 days, and they had 60 days,” Trump told reporters at the start of a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. “And on the 61st day, I said, we don’t have a deal.”

The 60-day ultimatum Trump’s comments referenced a 60-day window he gave Tehran after his April 7 meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

Trump: ‘Iran is not winning this war’ The US President signaled a potential opening for diplomacy but warned that time is running out. “They have to make a deal, and it’s painful for both parties,” he said. “But I’d say Iran is not winning this war, and they usually talk, and they should talk immediately, before it’s too late.”

Advertisement

Trump added that not all of Iran’s nuclear program had been neutralised, hinting that there’s still room for negotiation, said There’s still some of the program intact, including that one inside the mountain — Fordow..

Israel hits Iranian nuclear sites Israel launched the extensive airstrikes on Friday, targeting both senior Iranian personnel and several above-ground nuclear facilities. The attack followed new findings from UN nuclear watchdogs that Iran’s uranium enrichment was approaching weapons-grade levels, breaching multiple international thresholds.

Strikes escalate on both sides Hundreds killed, nuclear sites hit, and diplomatic talks collapse amid rising regional tensions

Israel’s surprise multi-pronged attack on Friday marked a dramatic escalation in long-standing hostilities with Iran, igniting an open war that has already left hundreds dead and raised fears of a broader regional conflict.

Advertisement

Using a combination of drones and warplanes—including some drones reportedly smuggled into Iran—Israel struck key targets including the Natanz uranium enrichment facility and a nuclear research complex in Isfahan. The strikes also destroyed radar installations, air defenses, oil refineries, and government buildings.

The Israeli military said the assault aimed to dismantle Iran’s ability to build a nuclear weapon. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful, but the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had censured Tehran days earlier for failing to comply with inspection requirements.

Iranian leadership and scientists among the dead Iran confirmed the deaths of several top military and nuclear leaders in the initial attack. Among those killed were Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, chief of Iran’s armed forces; Gen. Hossein Salami, commander of the Revolutionary Guard; and Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Guard’s missile program. Two senior nuclear scientists were also reportedly killed, along with dozens of civilians.

Advertisement

By Monday, Iran said the death toll had risen to at least 224 people, with over 1,200 injured. Civilian casualties were also reported after Israel expanded its target list to include population centers and infrastructure.

Iran retaliates with missile barrage; Israel claims air supremacy Iran responded swiftly, launching hundreds of missiles and drones at Israeli cities including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Israel’s multi-layered air defense system intercepted most of them, but at least two dozen missiles penetrated, killing 24 people and injuring more than 500.

On Monday, Iran launched a second wave of missiles, killing five more people. Israeli officials claimed their forces had achieved "air supremacy" over Tehran and were prepared for further strikes.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned that future attacks would be “more forceful, severe, precise and destructive.”

Advertisement

Diplomatic talks collapse amid escalation Efforts to revive nuclear negotiations were abruptly derailed. Talks scheduled for Sunday in Oman between US and Iranian envoys were canceled following the Israeli strikes. The Trump administration had been pursuing a revised agreement to limit Iran’s enrichment in return for sanctions relief, but those discussions are now in limbo.