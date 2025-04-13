Donald Trump declared ‘in excellent health’ after latest checkup: What the doctors found

Donald Trump, 78, has been declared to be in “excellent health” following his first medical checkup since returning to the US presidency, according to a statement from the White House doctor. The report, shared on Sunday (April 13), praised Trump’s cognitive and physical health, reaffirming his ability to carry out the duties of Commander-in-Chief.

The physician’s letter read: "President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."

The report also highlighted minor issues, including some sun damage to Trump’s skin and scarring on his right ear due to a gunshot wound sustained in an assassination attempt last year.

Medical findings and treatment The assessment revealed some additional details about Trump’s health. A colonoscopy last year showed Trump had diverticulosis, which refers to small pouches in the colon, along with a benign polyp. The report recommended a follow-up exam in three years.

Trump is currently taking four medications: two to manage cholesterol, aspirin for cardiac prevention, and a steroid skin cream.

The report also noted that his health was generally in good standing, citing his “active lifestyle” and frequent victories in golf tournaments. Also, Trump’s weight has decreased to 224 pounds (101.6 kilograms), down from 243 pounds in 2019.

Trump’s lifestyle and health practices Trump has frequently touted his vigor since returning to office, often mocking his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, for his age. Trump maintains a largely alcohol- and smoke-free lifestyle, although he is known to indulge in fast food and well-done steaks. Despite this, his noticeable weight loss over the past few years was also pointed out in the latest medical report.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump remarked, "I feel in very good shape", adding, “I took a cognitive test. I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right.”